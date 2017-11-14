These are the best headphones of 2017

If you're on the hunt for a great pair of headphones, we've got you covered. We've tested hundreds of pairs in our audio labs, from earbuds, to over-ear headphones, to volume-limited pairs for kids.

No matter what kind of headphones you're looking for, we've got picks to suit your needs and your budget. These are the best headphones we've tested in 2017.

Best Headphones: Audio-Technica ATH-MSR7

Where To Buy $199.00 Amazon Buy $199.99 Best Buy Buy The Audio-Technica MSR7s have been one of our favorite pairs for some time. They excelled in our labs, delivering superb audio quality that is well-balanced for a wide variety of genres and tastes. Beyond that, they're extremely comfy to wear for long stretches, affordable, and very stylish. Though it costs a bit more money, if you travel a lot you may also want to consider the ATH-MSR7NC, which adds noise cancellation to the mix. Read our review.

Best Headphones for the Money: Sony MDR-7506

Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy $99.99 Walmart Buy The Sony MDR-7506 is the rare gadget that never seems to go out of style. Found in countless studios and production houses around the world, the Sony MDR-7506 has held up for over a decade thanks to their combination of low price and high quality. Of course, the MDR-7506 isn't an ideal pair for all uses. The long, coiled cable is a pain if you travel, and they're hardly great for working out, but for a phenomenal set of studio-quality headphones, there's no better value in the market. Read our review.

Best Earbuds Under $100: 1More Triple Driver

Where To Buy $99.99 Amazon Buy $99.99 Walmart Buy Of all the headphones we tested this year, the 1More Triple Drivers might be our favorites. Not because they're the best, but because they have redefined what we expected from sub-$100 headphones—not to mention earbuds. Sleek, powerful, and offering extremely detailed audio with rich bass, the 1More Triple Drivers are exceptional in every way. Unless you simply can't tolerate earbuds, there's simply no better pair for $100 or less. Read our review.

Best Earbuds Under $50: Final Audio E2000

Where To Buy $44.90 Amazon Buy $44.90 Walmart Buy Finding cheap earbuds is easy—they are literally everywhere—but finding great ones for under $50 is tough. The Final Audio E2000 fit the bill thanks to good audio quality, rich bass, and a no-frills design that keeps the cost down. Though the E2000 is missing a few features that we typically look for in earbuds like a tangle-free cable or in-line controls, for the money there isn't a better pair we've tested.

Best Earbuds Under $25: JLab Fit 2.0

Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy $24.99 Walmart Buy If you want affordable earbuds for working out or just for dealing with your daily commute, the JLab Fit 2.0 is an excellent choice. As with some other budget-friendly earbuds, the Fit 2.0 didn't blow us away with frills and features, but for the price they're great. For less than $25 you get detailed audio, rich bass, and nice extras like an in-line remote and an earhook design to help them stay in place while running or working out. It's not much, but for the money it'll get the job done, and that's what matters.

Best Headphones for Working Out: Beats Powerbeats3

Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy $199.99 Best Buy Buy $134.00 Walmart Buy While the Fit 2.0s are great for budget buyers, our favorite workout headphones are the Beats Powerbeats3. They have a very snug earhook design that is moldable to your ears, excellent connectivity, all-day battery life, and a special chip that makes them easier to pair with Apple products. Though we're always a bit wary of the longevity of Bluetooth earbuds—something user reviews consistently bear out—we think for workout headphones it's worth it. They're simply the best option for athletes of all stripes. Read our review.

Best Headphones for Travel: Bose QuietComfort QC35

Where To Buy $329.99 Best Buy Buy $347.20 Walmart Buy The Bose QuietComfort Series has proven consistently excellent over the years thanks to top-notch audio quality, comfort, and Bose's first-rate noise cancellation. The QuietComfort 35 (including the newer Series II models) exemplifies this, adding wireless connectivity to the mix, to boot. The QC35s are some of our favorite headphones anywhere, but particularly for travel. There's simply nothing as pleasant during a long train ride, commute, or flight as putting on a pair and zoning the rest of the world out. Read our review.

Best Headphones for Kids: Puro Sound Labs BT2200