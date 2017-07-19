If you need a pair of running or gym headphones, the (available at Amazon) are the best ones to buy.

Whether you walk, run, or just park yourself in a gym for a few hours each week, you're going to want something to carry you through your workout. Music, podcasts, and audiobooks can help keep your mind off the burn as you get some miles or reps in, and wireless earbuds help you get that without worrying about an annoying wire getting in your way.

Our criteria for top-tier workout earbuds is simple: they should be wireless, they should stay in your ears, and they should sound good. Simple, right? Well, we've spent the past year testing all the best wireless earbuds you can buy, putting each through rigorous testing in our state-of-the-art sound lab in Cambridge, MA.

Here's our list of the best wireless earbuds for running, whether you're hitting the gym or pounding some pavement.

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.